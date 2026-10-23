Severna Park classmates heartbroken after 14-year-old boy dies in e-moto crash

Severna Park High School freshman Ryan Beales, 14, died in a traumatic crash while riding an e-moto, similar to an electric dirt bike, Wednesday night in Anne Arundel County.

Now, a growing memorial of flowers and stuffed animals sits along the trail where the teen was killed.

How the deadly crash unfolded

The incident happened just after 7 p.m. where Robinson Road meets the Baltimore and Annapolis Trail.

WJZ Investigates obtained images from Harrison Sudano, who lives nearby and rushed to the scene.

A Severna Park High School freshman died in a traumatic crash while riding an e-moto Wednesday night in Anne Arundel County. Harrison Sudano

"When I got to the scene, there were many people upset and crying over the situation," Sudano said. "The bike was in the road, and the vehicle that was hit was also in the road."

Photos show minor damage to the lower driver's side door of a Dodge Ram pickup truck. The driver, a 49-year-old man from Millersville, was not injured, and police say he was cooperative.

Photos show minor damage to the lower driver's side door of a Dodge Ram pickup truck. Harrison Sudano

"There's no reaction time for the driver or the kid on the motorcycle, too, which causes accidents. It's sad. I think it's a good learning experience, and I think it should be something the community takes on and realizes something needs to happen," Sudano said. He also expressed his condolences to Beales' family.

A recent CBS News investigation found 125 deaths related to e-motos and e-bikes. In California, the parents of a 13-year-old who died in a crash are now charged with child endangerment.

Police told WJZ the e-moto that Beales was driving "was not a street-legal vehicle." They said he was wearing a helmet. Police do not know how fast he was traveling.

"In this case, there wasn't enough time for any motorist to be able to react," said Anne Arundel County Police spokesperson Marc Limansky. "Regardless of the type of vehicle he was driving, it's more about the behaviors. And we just want make sure that everyone is operating these vehicles properly. This could've been a non-motorized bicycle traveling in the roadway and the same situation could have occurred."

Police also offered their condolences to the 14-year-old's family and said the incident remains under investigation.

Classmates in mourning

Several Severna Park High School students came to the crash scene and added flowers to the makeshift memorial.

"I miss him. He was like a little brother to me," said one student named Christian. "Our memories together, I'll cherish that forever. One thing I know is that I'll love them forever. I'm just going through a lot of things right now."

"I knew Ryan. He was the best friend I could ever ask for. He was the perfect person and literally everything anyone could ask for. If you wanted to talk to him, he was there," another classmate named Robert told WJZ, "I didn't know him for long, but I still do miss him. I dearly do. I wish he was still here."

A growing memorial of flowers and stuffed animals sits along the the Baltimore and Annapolis Trail. CBS News Baltimore

Maeve, another Severna Park High student, prayed at the scene.

"Everyone is just kind of grieving together, which makes it a lot easier. At school this morning, they spoke about it on the announcements," she said. "It's just great to see how everyone can come together and help each other, and hopefully, everyone now is a lot more supportive and kind to each other."

The school system has provided extensive counseling resources for those reeling from Beales' death.

"We have a family who is in deep crisis. We have students and staff who are in deep crisis," said Anne Arundel County Schools spokesperson Bob Mosier. "Today, for example, the counselors at Severna Park went to the classes that this child would've been in to be able to talk directly to those who are in the same classes and most directly impacted, so those kinds of resources will continue. And the resources and outreach to the family will also continue."

Severna Park High School Principal Nathan Johnson's letter to parents CBS News Baltimore

In the principal's letter to parents, he said that while this was Beales' first year at the school, he quickly made friends.

"He was a positive presence in our hallways, classrooms, and cafeteria, and he approached instruction with a positive attitude. He was very supportive of our students with special needs, and he had a great smile," Severna Park High School Principal Nathan Johnson wrote.

School officials said anyone in need of counseling may contact the Anne Arundel County Crisis Warmline at 410-768-5522. It is available 24 hours a day, seven days a week.