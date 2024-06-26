Russian national wanted by FBI in Maryland for cybercrimes against Ukrainian government

BALTIMORE -- A Russian national is charged in Maryland with plotting to hack into and destroy government computer systems and data in Ukraine and the country's allies, as well as poking around U.S. government computers.

An arrest warrant was issued Wednesday for 22-year-old Amin Timovich Stigal, who is charged with conspiracy to commit computer intrusion and damage.

The FBI in Baltimore put out a wanted notice for Stigal, who is accused of working with others to take down computer systems in Ukraine, which is fighting off an invasion by neighboring Russia.

Read more at The Baltimore Banner.