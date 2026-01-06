Video shows man catching children from burning Baltimore County home

A doorbell video captured a Baltimore County community rescuing a family, including two children, from a burning home on Tuesday morning.

The footage shared by the police department shows a man catching the children from a second-story window. Other community members are seen rushing to find ladders and flagging down passing cars.

Crews responded around 7:12 a.m. to the home in the 400 block of Kosoak Road in Middle River, where fire was blazing from the building.

The mother and the two children were taken to the hospital with minor injuries. A dog was found dead inside the home, according to officials.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

"This incident is a powerful reminder of the strength of our communities," said Baltimore County Fire Chief Joseph Dixon. "Before our fire and EMS crews arrived, neighbors acted without hesitation to help a mother and her children escape a dangerous situation. I want to thank these residents for their courage and selflessness and commend our crews for their swift response in extinguishing the fire and providing medical support."