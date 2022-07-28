Investigation continues into death of man found in burning car in Rosedale

ROSEDALE, Md. – Detectives are investigating after a man's body was found inside the charred remains of a burning car in Rosedale.

Firefighters were called to the scene on Contractors Road near Pulaski Highway about 7:50 p.m. Wednesday in response to a fire.

Upon arrival, they found the vehicle engulfed in flames. It was while putting out the fire that they found a dead man in the driver's seat.

Now, investigators are working to figure out what happened to the man and whether arson was involved in the vehicle fire.

Mike Abbott works nearby and his company's surveillance cameras captured the car fire.

"I found out this morning a car crashed into our gate and caught on fire," Abbott told WJZ.

No details about the man's age or identity were immediately released. But neighbors who heard about the fire believe the driver was a man in his 60s.

Abbott told WJZ he's surprised by the incident, primarily because of the location.

"Just because of where we're located," he said. "It's off the beaten path."

Police, medical examiners and arson investigators are looking into the case.