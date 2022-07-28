Baltimore County Police investigating after building, car on fire in Rosedale
BALTIMORE:-- Baltimore County Police are investigating a vehicle fire in Rosedale, Maryland, according to authorities.
Officers were sent to Contractors Road at 7:50 p.m. for a report of a fire. Once there, they found a vehicle engulfed in flames with a person inside, county officials said.
A nearby building was also on fire. It is unclear if the two fires are connected.
A medical examiner is assisting police with the investigation into the incident, according to authorities.
Thanks for reading CBS NEWS.
Create your free account or log in
for more features.
for more features.