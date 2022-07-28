Baltimore County Police investigating after building, car on fire in Rosedale

BALTIMORE:-- Baltimore County Police are investigating a vehicle fire in Rosedale, Maryland, according to authorities.

Officers were sent to Contractors Road at 7:50 p.m. for a report of a fire. Once there, they found a vehicle engulfed in flames with a person inside, county officials said.

A nearby building was also on fire. It is unclear if the two fires are connected.

A medical examiner is assisting police with the investigation into the incident, according to authorities.