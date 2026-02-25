Weather warms up in Maryland Wednesday before cold temperatures return

Wet weather could stick around Maryland through lunchtime on Wednesday.

Expect gradual afternoon clearing with temperatures climbing into the lower 50s.

Maryland has some weather whiplash on the way as we'll have a taste of both spring and winter within the next seven days.

Scattered showers before sunshine in Maryland

Expect scattered showers Wednesday morning through midday Wednesday, along with an overcast sky. With the additional cloud cover, we'll see temperatures in the 40s through early afternoon.

While we may not see any partial clearing until mid to late afternoon, this should still be enough to allow temperatures to climb into the lower 50s for areas near Baltimore and points south and west.

Areas closer to Chesapeake Bay will stay in the 40s today, along with northeastern Maryland.

Skies will stay partly to mostly cloudy tonight with low temperatures in the mid-30s

Seasonably chilly in Baltimore late week

An area of low pressure now looks to pass underneath us in Maryland on Thursday. The Baltimore metro will experience plenty of clouds, but the main batch of light to steady rain should pass well south of the Baltimore Beltway. Locations in southern Maryland have the best chance of getting wet.

Northeast winds will keep us chilly on Thursday with highs in the middle 40s. Areas of fog could become locally dense late Thursday into Friday morning as winds stay easterly.

Friday morning may start off with areas of dense fog, but skies should gradually clear. Highs on Friday afternoon will top out in the middle to upper 40s.

Spring-like weather for part of the weekend

Saturday's weather looks spectacular with abundant sunshine and a spring preview by afternoon. The early morning hours will still feature a chill, but the afternoon will turn delightful with highs near 60° in and around Baltimore and highs in the lower 60s west and south of the Baltimore Beltway.

Saturday will feature a milder wind out of the southwest at 10 to 15 mph. Some gusts may reach over 25 mph.

A cold front crosses the area Saturday night, leaving us with cooler weather on Sunday. Highs on Sunday will reach the upper 40s and lower 50s. A gusty northwest wind will definitely give the day a cooler feel, despite plenty of sunshine.

Sunday night turns cold with low temperatures in the upper 20s.

Winter weather possible early next week

A batch of cold air will interact with back-to-back storm systems early next week.

The first disturbance may bring snow or snow and ice to the area Monday morning through Monday evening. The precipitation type will depend on the exact track and strength of the storm, but there are strong signals on our models for wintry weather.

A second disturbance will arrive on Tuesday. Milder air aloft may mean more in the way of sleet and freezing rain, possibly changing over to rain as the day plays out.

This potential winter weather is still six to seven days out, so stay with the First Alert Weather Team for updates, but we want you to be prepared for potentially disruptive winter weather early next week.