Rocker Joan Jett, noted Orioles fan, greets team in Tampa

By Adam Thompson

/ CBS Baltimore

BALTIMORE - Rocker Joan Jett, a huge Baltimore Orioles fan, was on hand Wednesday as the Orioles took on the Tampa Bay Rays in St. Petersburg, Florida.

Although her favorite baseball team lost, 7-2, Jett went into the Orioles' clubhouse to meet with members of the team.

She took photos with Adley Rutschman, Brandon Hyde, Mike Elias, and more.

Jett was wearing an Orioles' shirt and sat front row behind the Baltimore dugout.

She was in the Tampa Bay area for a concert Wednesday night. 

Jett attended junior high and high school in Rockville, Maryland.

First published on June 21, 2023 / 7:37 PM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

