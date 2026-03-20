Trial date set for Baltimore Police officer accused of chasing, hitting person with vehicle

A Baltimore Police officer accused of chasing a person with his patrol vehicle will stand trial in mid-August, according to the City State's Attorney's Office.

Officer Robert A. Parks was charged with attempted murder, assault, reckless driving and misconduct in office after a video captured the moments when he allegedly chased a person with a marked police vehicle in October 2025.

Parks' trial is set to begin on Aug. 18. He could face a maximum sentence of 65 years in prison if he is found guilty of all charges, State Attorney Ivan Bates said last year. Parks pleaded not guilty to the charges, according to court records.

WJZ has reached out to Parks' attorney for a statement.

Viral police chase

Parks was suspended without pay about a month after the video was shared on social media, allegedly showing him driving aggressively through the Parks Heights neighborhood. He initially had his police powers suspended and was working in an administrative capacity.

He has been with the police department since 2020, officials said.

In the video, a man was nearly run over by the marked police car. The incident began on Oct. 28, 2025, when Parks stopped a group of individuals outside of a store.

As they began to leave, an indictment alleges that Parks got back into his car and stopped near where one of the individuals was standing. As the person walked away, Parks allegedly reported through his radio that he had "one running, adult male in the alley."

Parks then allegedly drove his vehicle onto a paved driveway as he followed the person running into a grassy area, the indictment says. He allegedly hit the person with his police vehicle before the person ran in another direction.

According to the indictment, Parks continued to follow the person onto a sidewalk, through an alley, and into a backyard, where the person jumped over a fence and fled.

City leaders react

State's Attorney Bates, Mayor Brandon Scott and Police Commissioner Richard Worley condemned Parks' alleged actions.

"This officer's actions were unacceptable, and completely at odds with how we expect our public servants to act," Baltimore Mayor Brandon Scott said in a statement.

"What is seen in this video is not only disturbing, but alarming," Baltimore Police Commissioner Richard Worley said. "This is not how we expect our officers to behave, and this incident does not reflect the values or standards of the Baltimore Police Department.