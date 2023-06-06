Road Warriors: Orioles own baseball's best record away from home

BALTIMORE - As much as the Orioles love playing in front of their home crowd, they've been one of the best in baseball on the road.

As of Monday night, the Orioles have the best road record in the American League, and tied for first with Atlanta in all of baseball.

They head to Milwaukee for a three-game series with a 20-10 record away from Oriole Park at Camden Yards.

The Orioles have won eight of 10 series on the road.

As a team, they are batting .246 on the road, and have nine more home runs (38) outside of Camden Yards.

Pitching-wise, the Orioles boast a better ERA, at 4.14, than they do at home.

Adam Frazier leads the Orioles' road-hitting surge with a .292 average with five home runs. Jorge Mateo is batting .275 with five home runs on the road and Anthony Santander is batting .267 with six home runs on the road.

"I think we have a bunch of pros that are ready to play and come to the park prepared," Orioles manager Brandon Hyde said. "This is not an easy place to play, especially day games here with the sun, the wind. It's definitely different. So to get two out of three here is a good series for us."