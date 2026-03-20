Road rage shooting in Baltimore County prompts road closure

A driver fired a weapon during a road rage incident in Parkville on Friday, prompting a road closure and an investigation, according to Baltimore County police.

The involved drivers were on the inner loop of I-695 and exited onto Perring Parkway, police said. At the Putty Hill intersection, a suspect fired gunshots from their vehicle.

Due to the ongoing investigation, Perring Parkway is temporarily closed from I-696 to Putty Hill, police said around 9 a.m.

It is currently unclear if there are any injuries, police said.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.