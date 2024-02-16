Road crews gearing up for another winter storm in Maryland

BALTIMORE - Baltimore-area landscaping companies are gearing up for a long morning of work.

A winter storm is expected to dump up to four inches of snow overnight in some areas.

"You've got to prepare the same each year and it's a lot for us, but it's a blessing to have three storms and to have them condensed into the first part of the year," said Andrew D'Ambrosio, Vice President of Vin's Total Care Landscaping LLC.

[Maryland Weather: Winter Storm Warning issued as snow is expected overnight into Saturday morning]

Snow is good for business, especially after back-to-back years of having little to no snow.

"No snow last year," D'Ambrosio said. "Two years snow came first week of the year, and it's like, 'OK, here we go,' and then nothing for the rest of it. To have these storms back-to-back is more than a blessing. It's almost essential to these companies."

Ahead of the storm, salt is loaded into the trucks, Bobcats are made ready to go and the plows are inspected to make sure they are road-ready.

D'Ambrosio, the owner of a landscaping company, says he's preparing for a snowstorm long before snowflakes start falling.

"We've got all of the office getting everything, getting the routes ready, doing all of the strategic work," D'Ambrosio said. "We're out here getting the plow trucks ready, everything greased up and oiled, machines delivered to accounts to be there ready to go."

The snow removal crews had the day off to rest up before a long day of work.

"We're going to be working our butts off no matter what, so trying to get ahead of that and get them some rest is important," D'Ambrosio said.

As the storm system moves in, all eyes are on the radar map.

"We're on the line," D'Ambrosio said. "We're right there in the path. It could be an ice storm, it could be snow, you never know. We've got to be ready for everything."

It's the third snow storm of the year and D'Ambrosio says he hopes it isn't the last.