Rising food costs placing strain on Marylanders' mental health, polls say

Rising food costs are taking a toll on Maryland households, with many residents reporting stress and declining mental health, according to new polls.

A Change Research survey conducted from July 22 through July 29, for No Kid Hungry Maryland found that 85% of respondents believe food prices are rising faster than their incomes.

More than half of respondents, 58%, said their mental health has suffered as a result.

The poll used Change Research's Dynamic Online Sampling Engine to obtain a sample reflective of Maryland's adult population. The modeled margin of error is 4.0%.

The findings echo a national AP-NORC poll showing that most Americans are stressed about grocery bills.

Families face tough choices

The Maryland poll of 1,054 adults found that 65% of residents have had to choose between buying food and paying for another necessity such as transportation, utilities, or rent.

Middle-income households and families with children reported some of the greatest strain.

Two-thirds of respondents with households earning $75,000 to $125,000 said they struggle to balance food costs with other expenses, while 71% of families with children under 18 said they face the same dilemma.

More than half of respondents said they would be worried about affording groceries if they faced an unexpected $500 expense.

The poll suggests many households are just one emergency away from food insecurity.

Strong support for food programs

Respondents showed strong support for food access initiatives. A majority, 59%, viewed the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program favorably, while 18% held unfavorable views.

Support for the Summer EBT program was even higher, with 83% of respondents saying Maryland should continue the initiative to ensure children have access to food when school is out.

Nearly all respondents, 96%, said child hunger should not exist in Maryland.

More than 8 in 10 said elected officials should do more to end the problem, and 93% said eliminating child hunger should be a bipartisan goal.