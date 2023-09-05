Rip current warnings still in effect after hurricanes Franklin, Idalia

BALTIMORE — Rip current warnings issued by the National Weather Service remain in effect across the East coast.

These dangerous currents birthed by the remnants of hurricanes Franklin and Idalia.

Officials are urging swimmers to use extra caution if they plan to make a trip to the beach.

At least three deaths have been reported in New Jersey, and others in Delaware, New York and South Carolina.

The most recent victim Richard Boateng, 31, is from Howard County, Maryland.

Boateng was first reported missing after swimming in Rehoboth Beach, Delaware, according to police.

Police confirmed crews recovered Boateng's body in the North Shore community in Delaware Monday morning after searching since Sunday night.

"They had the boats out. They had the jet ski's out. There was about 20 lifeguards out doing dives," Constantine Rerras told WJZ's affiliate station WBOC.

Boateng's cause of death is not immediately available, however experts highlight how dangerous rip currents can be.

"It seems like at least for this season the rip tides are a little bit worse," one beach goer told WJZ's affiliate station WBOC.

WJZ's First Alert Weather Team has been telling you about the risk of strong rip currents.

"The ocean will stay stirred up so make sure that you are listening to those lifeguards because the water temperatures are really inviting," said WJZ meteorologist Steve Sosna.

If caught in a rip current someone can be swept away from shore very quickly and lifeguards say it's best to monitor tide conditions before entering the water.

"Go up ask the lifeguard what are the surf conditions today are anything I should look out for? And then that beach patron needs rto evaluate their own swimming ability," said Rehoboth Lifeguard Chief Derek Shockrow.

Police said a death investigation into Boateng's death is ongoing — but foul play is not suspected at this time.

