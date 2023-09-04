Missing swimmer from Howard County found dead on Delaware beach

BALTIMORE -- A Maryland man who was reported missing after swimming in Rehoboth Beach, Delaware, was found dead Monday, according to police.

Officials said Sunday that 31-year-old Richard Boateng of Savage, Maryland, had last been seen in the ocean surf off the beach in the area of Rehoboth Avenue on Sunday around 5:45 p.m.

After multiple 911 calls, Rehoboth Beach Police began a search and rescue effort for the man.

Just before 6 a.m. Monday morning, authorities said they found Boateng dead on the beach, in the North Shores community near Ocean Drive and Fairview Road.

Police said a death investigation is being conducted, but foul play is not suspected at this time.

The cause of Boateng's death was not immediately available, however, the National Weather Service said Rehoboth has been under a high risk of dangerous rip currents since last week.

Editor's Note: The spelling of the Maryland man's name has been updated.