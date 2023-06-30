Richard Luna to serve as Interim Director of Baltimore DPW

BALTIMORE -- Deputy Director Richard Luna will now serve as Interim Director of the Baltimore Department of Public Works, Mayor Brandon Scott announced Friday.

The interim appointment comes after the previous DPW director, Jason Mitchell, resigned following criticism from city leaders due to unresolved issues with the city's recycling pickup.

"Deputy Director Luna has a strong track record of success that makes him the ideal candidate to lead DPW during this transitional period," Scott said. "I am confident in his ability to lead DPW effectively."

Richard Luna

"Deputy Director Luna has demonstrated exemplary leadership since joining DPW in 2022. Throughout his tenure, Deputy Director Luna has played a pivotal role in shaping the department's strategic initiatives and maintaining the highest standards of quality, reliability, and sustainability in water supply and management," Mayor Scott said in a statement.

The city said Luna, who has over a decade of municipal management expertise, served as an advisor for the District of Columbia's Office of the Assistant City Administrator for Internal Services, Deputy City Administrator for the City of Oakland, California, before his role as Deputy Director at the Baltimore DPW.

"I am honored to assume the role of Interim Director for the Department of Public Works," Luna said. "I am dedicated to upholding the highest standards of service delivery, environmental stewardship, and customer satisfaction."

