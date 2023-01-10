Watch CBS News
Residents express concern after DPW director resigns

BALTIMORE — There are concerns and frustrations following the resignation of the city's Director of Public Works, Jason Mitchell, Monday afternoon.

Mitchell's resignation comes shortly after council members called on him to resign if he could not formulate a plan to resume recycling pickup in a letter Monday morning.   

WJZ went to two Baltimore neighborhoods and spoke with residents who felt the resignation won't solve issues with the city's recycling program.  

"We're getting to a point where we're just looking for answers. Just give us a how much longer do we have to deal with this on our own and to keep the city clean.," said Chris Lewkovich, Vice President for the Greektown Neighborhood Association. 

The city has not yet provided any information on their search for a new director. 

First published on January 10, 2023 / 2:52 PM

