Reward offered in homicide investigation of man set on fire in East Baltimore

BALTIMORE -- A man whose body was found burned in East Baltimore over the weekend has been identified as Bernard Stein III.

Metro Crime Stoppers on Tuesday announced a reward of up to $6,000 for information leading to an arrest in his death.

Bernard Stein III Metro Crime Stoppers

Officers responded to the brutal crime Sunday shortly after 11 a.m. in the 1000 block of East 20th Street near North Avenue and Greenmount Cemetery.

Police said the man's body had been set on fire in a vacant lot. According to reports, the body was bound with a plastic bag over the victim's head.

One witness who declined to speak on camera told WJZ's Mike Hellgren he smelled the fire early Sunday morning and flagged down police.

Those with information are asked to submit a tip to 1-866-7-LOCKUP.