Residents Voice Frustration Amid Water Crisis In Baltimore As Authorities Look For Source of E. Coli

Boil order for West Baltimore prompts people to get in line for bottled water

BALTIMORE -- Hundreds of people picked up clean, bottled drinking water as a boil order remains in effect for much of West Baltimore. Tests over the weekend showed a possible E. coli contamination, which can cause severe digestive issues.

"Fix it! Get it done and fix it!" demanded Venita Shannon as she picked up several gallons of bottled water at a city-run distribution location in Harlem Park. "I care about everyone who lives around here. . . . We're still struggling."

Many people are frustrated over the water situation—hundreds have been coming to get bottled water outside the Harlem Park Rec Center. We’ll have their stories starting at 4 on @wjz #Baltimore pic.twitter.com/1qkRRd2are — Mike Hellgren (@HellgrenWJZ) September 6, 2022

Each household is limited to three gallons. Tykia Dudley told WJZ Investigator Mike Hellgren that is not enough for families.

"Little babies, little kids, they've got to drink the water," Dudley said. "They have got to do better."

Dudley is among the many people who are frustrated that they were not immediately warned about the contamination.

She believes it started far earlier than this weekend when samples tested positive in West Baltimore. Dudley thinks she became sick from E. coli several weeks ago.

"I had stomach cramps, diarrhea, vomiting," she said. "My vomiting just stopped this morning."

Statement from Baltimore City Council member Phylicia Porter on the water crisis “How can we expect residents of West and South West Baltimore to continue to thrive when they are deprived of clean water, a basic human right?” @wjz pic.twitter.com/YdXwB6DaM7 — Mike Hellgren (@HellgrenWJZ) September 6, 2022

The affected area also impacts some of Southwestern Baltimore County and a sliver of Howard County.

Update: I've spoken with @MDEnvironment Secretary Tablada and we expect to have more clarity on next steps, pending test results, sometime tomorrow. https://t.co/J0xohQv69J — Johnny Olszewski, Jr. (@JohnnyOJr) September 6, 2022

More than 1,500 homes and businesses are impacted along with several hospitals.

Here is more on how Grace Medical Center in West Baltimore is handling water issues. @wjz pic.twitter.com/MdtD4SfUh9 — Mike Hellgren (@HellgrenWJZ) September 6, 2022

Dozens of schools are also taking precautions.

The City of Baltimore has notified City Schools of a water quality issue affecting West Baltimore. Out of an abundance of caution, City Schools is taking a series of preventative steps to ensure the health and safety of students.



Read our full update: https://t.co/sJCeFZqzB0 — Baltimore City Public Schools (@BaltCitySchools) September 6, 2022

The initial area of concern covers part of Harlem Park and Sandtown-Winchester, an area bounded by Franklin, Carey, Pulaski and Riggs.

ADVISORY MAP: To find out if you are in an affected area, please use our interactive map https://t.co/JPsQp7HaA8 — BaltimoreDPW (@BaltimoreDPW) September 6, 2022

The positive E. coli tests surfaced at a fire station on West Lafayette Avenue and at two nearby police stations.

The Department of Public Works is now flushing the system and adding chlorine. No more E. coli has been found after additional testing.

What you need to know about Baltimore's Boil Water Advisory https://t.co/mIRfyHQENt @wjz — Mike Hellgren (@HellgrenWJZ) September 6, 2022

Council member John Bullock represents several of the impacted communities. He told Hellgren he plans to hold hearings to look into how the situation was handled.

"Water is a human right," Bullock said. "Healthy neighborhoods rely on clean water so we want to make sure folks have the most accurate, up-to-date information as it comes along."

DPW officials are not saying how long the boil water order and advisory will remain in place.

They still do not know how E. coli got into the water system but said it did not come from the water treatment plants, where water is tested every two hours.

The Maryland Department of the Environment is providing assistance to water officials.

Update on state efforts to help protect public health and drinking water in Baltimore City:@MDEnvironment engineers are onsite today in the affected area inspecting the distribution system, treatment systems, and pumping facilities. https://t.co/J9F7yWToB7 — Governor Larry Hogan (@GovLarryHogan) September 6, 2022

"The boil water advisory is to remain in effect until the underlying problem has been addressed and there is a reasonable certainty that the water no longer contains pathogenic organisms," the agency said in a press release. "MDE, as part of its regulatory oversight, will review such relevant factors as sampling results for bacteria and chlorine levels, and conditions relating to the distribution system to ensure public health is protected before boil water advisories are lifted."

Many people who live in Harlem Park remain frustrated with no end to the crisis in sight.

"When I found out about it, I was scared to death," Evonne Hooper said as she picked up her gallons of water. "My heart was racing."

Mayor Brandon Scott rejected criticism that the city failed to notify people quickly enough. "We responded immediately," Scott told WJZ Tuesday. "As soon as they had the notification, they went straight into that neighborhood. There wasn't a hesitation."

Scptt said that he is still waiting on more test results.

"We're going to consistently be doing the work to make sure we get out of this," Scott said. "Awaiting those test results, making sure that we're continuing to test so that we can make sure that this has not spread to other areas. And putting the infrastructure in place through our Emergency Operations Center to do whatever is necessary to get people the things that they need."