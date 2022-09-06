Residents under Boil Water Advisory do what they can to get by

BALTIMORE - From his stoop, Jeoffry can see the hundreds of cars making their way through the water distribution line at Harlem Park Elementary/Middle school. Inside, his home pots of water boil on the stove.

"Everybody gets up early, like 6,7 o'clock, so that's the way we've got to do it to make coffee and all that kind of stuff," said Jeoffry, who declined to give his last name. "We're just inconvenienced a little bit."

He's just one of the thousands of Baltimore City and Baltimore County residents under a Boil Water Advisory after E. coli was detected in a water samples taken in West Baltimore.

"The mayor gets on there, makes a press conference at 8 in the afternoon. You had all day long to say something to the people out in the community. That didn't make sense to me," said Jeoffry.

At a water distribution site at the Lansdowne Library in Baltimore County, DPW workers informed a line of people the truck of water they were expecting at 11 a.m. was delayed.

Brandy White, who has two kids at home, said she got to the library at 10:50 a.m. in the hopes of avoiding a huge crowd. A few pallets of water did not arrive until just after noon.

UPDATE: A few pallets of water have finally arrived at the Landsdowne Library. The water buffalo is still in route… Water distribution was supposed to begin at 11 AM, it is now noon. pic.twitter.com/IQSj1a5bpJ — Sean Streicher (@SeanStreicher) September 6, 2022



"It's a little nerve-racking because we've never been through this. I literally feel like we're in Flint, Michigan right now, and I hope they get it fixed very quickly, but we don't know if they're going to," said White, referring to the multi-year water crisis in the Michigan city where high levels of lead were detected in the drinking water.

With no timeline on when the problem will be resolved, there's not much anyone can do but wait it out.

"Inconveniences are a part of life now," said White. "It sucks, but it is what it is."