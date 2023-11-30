Barricade situation resolved in Essex, police say
BALTIMORE -- A barricade situation in Essex has been resolved Thursday morning, Baltimore County police said.
Officers were called to the 900 block of Barron Avenue. No further details about the barricade were disclosed.
Residents had been told to avoid the area.
"This incident has been resolved. Thank you for your patience," Baltimore County police said on social media.
