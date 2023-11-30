Watch CBS News
Local News

Barricade situation resolved in Essex, police say

By Rohan Mattu, Adam Thompson

/ CBS Baltimore

Your Thursday morning news roundup: 11/30/2023
Your Thursday morning news roundup: 11/30/2023 01:53

BALTIMORE -- A barricade situation in Essex has been resolved Thursday morning, Baltimore County police said.

Officers were called to the 900 block of Barron Avenue. No further details about the barricade were disclosed.

Residents had been told to avoid the area.

"This incident has been resolved. Thank you for your patience," Baltimore County police said on social media. 

Rohan Mattu

Rohan Mattu is a digital producer at CBS News Baltimore. Rohan graduated from Towson University in 2020 with a degree in journalism and previously wrote for WDVM-TV in Hagerstown. He maintains WJZ's website and social media, which includes breaking news in everything from politics to sports.

First published on November 30, 2023 / 10:17 AM EST

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.