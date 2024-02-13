Residents alarmed after multiple burglaries at Brewers Hill apartment complex

BALTIMORE -- Police are investigating multiple burglaries at a luxury apartment complex in Brewers Hill.

Residents at The Porter are concerned about their safety and say building management isn't doing enough to secure the building.

Ring camera footage obtained by WJZ shows a man going up to multiple apartment doors on February 8th, checking to see if they're unlocked.

After he is caught by one of the residents, he runs away.

Residents say it isn't the first time this has happened and property management isn't doing enough to make sure the complex is secure.

Over the past two weeks, Baltimore City Police have responded to multiple calls at The Porter Brewers Hill. Three police report narratives obtained by WJZ describe incidents involving an unknown Black male wearing a gray sweatshirt and gray sweatpants, as shown here in surveillance camera footage from another incident on February 1st.

"It's scary because I mean you have your fob, and you think everybody in here has a fob and lives here, but when you see those videos it's alarming," a resident said.

After weeks of complaints about the buildings not being secure, today residents who spoke with WJZ say the access points that were a problem have been fixed.

WJZ reached out to property management at The Porter Brewer Hill for comment, but have not heard back.

But in an email to residents, management say they are aware of concerns about a trespasser on the property, and they are working with Baltimore City Police about this situation.