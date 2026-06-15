Rescue crews search for missing Towson student presumed drowned in Potomac River

Maryland rescue crews are searching for a 20-year-old Towson University student who went missing in the Potomac River.

Nazier Bell was swimming with friends near the Billy Goat Trail in Montgomery County on Sunday evening when he separated from the group. The Montgomery County Fire and Rescue said Bell is presumed to have drowned.

Multiple agencies are involved in the search, using sonar and thermal imaging equipment.

Search for missing swimmer

On Sunday, a spokesperson with the Montgomery County Fire and Rescue said rescuers searched Bell's last known location, south of Sandy Landing, by land, boat, and air, but the search was suspended until Monday.

The search resumed on Monday with crews on swift water boats and the use of the U.S. Park Police Eagle 1 helicopter.

Towson student killed in recent shooting

The search for the missing Towson University student comes nearly two weeks after another Towson student was shot and killed in the middle of the day.

Baltimore County police said on June 5, 22-year-old Nasir Majied was found in his vehicle along York Road near Towson Circle, suffering from gunshot wounds. He was taken to the hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

The suspect has not been arrested, as police continue to determine a motive. Officers have not ruled out road rage.