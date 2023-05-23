Watch CBS News
Local News

Reports: U-Haul van crashes into barrier near White House

By CBS Baltimore Staff

/ CBS Baltimore

Reports: U-Haul van crashes into barrier near White House
Reports: U-Haul van crashes into barrier near White House 00:30

WASHINGTON D.C. - A U-Haul van crashed into barriers at Lafayette Square, across the street from the White House in Washington D.C. Monday night, our media partner WUSA9 reports.

A bystander told WUSA9 that the U-Haul attempted to crash into the White House, but that has not been confirmed by police.

The incident happened around 10 p.m.

"It's a U-Haul truck, coming on H Street, tried to run into the White House," the witness told WUSA9.

Secret Service said the driver has been detained and there are no injuries.

CBS Baltimore Staff
wjz-cbs-baltimore.jpg

The CBS Baltimore Staff is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSBaltimore.com.

First published on May 22, 2023 / 11:03 PM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.