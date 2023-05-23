Reports: U-Haul van crashes into barrier near White House
WASHINGTON D.C. - A U-Haul van crashed into barriers at Lafayette Square, across the street from the White House in Washington D.C. Monday night, our media partner WUSA9 reports.
A bystander told WUSA9 that the U-Haul attempted to crash into the White House, but that has not been confirmed by police.
The incident happened around 10 p.m.
"It's a U-Haul truck, coming on H Street, tried to run into the White House," the witness told WUSA9.
Secret Service said the driver has been detained and there are no injuries.
