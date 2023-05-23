Reports: U-Haul van crashes into barrier near White House

WASHINGTON D.C. - A U-Haul van crashed into barriers at Lafayette Square, across the street from the White House in Washington D.C. Monday night, our media partner WUSA9 reports.

A bystander told WUSA9 that the U-Haul attempted to crash into the White House, but that has not been confirmed by police.

HAPPENING NOW: Lafayette Square is closed off after a U-Haul crashed just across the street from the White House. Secret Service says they've detained the driver. No injuries have been reported. https://t.co/cXt81Ji2NA — Troy Pope (@troycpope) May 23, 2023

The incident happened around 10 p.m.

"It's a U-Haul truck, coming on H Street, tried to run into the White House," the witness told WUSA9.

Secret Service said the driver has been detained and there are no injuries.