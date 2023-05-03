Ravens sign cornerback Rock Ya-Sin to one-year deal

BALTIMORE -The Ravens added another piece to their secondary.

They signed cornerback Rock Ya-Sin to a one-year contract, the Ravens announced Wednesday.

CBS's Sports Josina Anderson reports the deal is one year for $6 million.

"I'm ready to get to work," Ya-Sin told the Ravens. "They have great players on offense and on defense. I think they are primed to win now. They have the right kind of culture and fit for me."

ESPN's Adam Schefter reports Ya-Sin was in Baltimore taking his physical on Wednesday.

Ya-Sin played for the Las Vegas Raiders last season.

He has 183 career tackles, two interceptions and two fumble recoveries. He also has 27 pass breakups.

Ya-Sin was a second-round draft pick by the Indianapolis Colts in 2019. He was traded to the Raiders prior to the 2022 season.

"They are going to see an aggressive mentality, tough, competitive style of play," Ya-Sin said.

Ya-Sin joins a Ravens secondary that includes Marlon Humphrey, Kyle Hamilton and Marcus Williams.