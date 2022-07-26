2 found shot multiple times at Middle River intersection, police say

BALTIMORE -- Two people were found shot at a Middle River intersection Tuesday morning, Baltimore County police said.

Violent Crimes detectives responded at 10 a.m. to the intersection of Compass Road and Martin Boulevard for the shooting. There, they found two victims shot multiple times, police spokesperson Det. Trae Corbin said.

Both victims were transported to an area hospital in unknown conditions.

Chopper 13 over the scene captured a heavy police presence surrounding an SUV that had crashed into a utility pole. There are what appear to be bullet holes in the front passenger window.

Multiple bullet holes can be seen down the side of this blue SUV. Baltimore County Police say around 10:15am two people were shot at the intersection of Martin Blvd and Compass Rd in Middle River. pic.twitter.com/S9NtfbIipj — Sean Streicher (@SeanStreicher) July 26, 2022

No identifying information for the victims has been released.

Police said an investigation into the circumstances of the shooting is ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to call detectives at 410-307-2020.