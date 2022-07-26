Watch CBS News
Local News

2 found shot multiple times at Middle River intersection, police say

By CBS Baltimore Staff

/ CBS Baltimore

Reported shooting under investigation at Middle River intersection
Reported shooting under investigation at Middle River intersection 01:04

BALTIMORE -- Two people were found shot at a Middle River intersection Tuesday morning, Baltimore County police said. 

Violent Crimes detectives responded at 10 a.m. to the intersection of Compass Road and Martin Boulevard for the shooting. There, they found two victims shot multiple times, police spokesperson Det. Trae Corbin said.  

Both victims were transported to an area hospital in unknown conditions. 

Chopper 13 over the scene captured a heavy police presence surrounding an SUV that had crashed into a utility pole. There are what appear to be bullet holes in the front passenger window. 

No identifying information for the victims has been released. 

Police said an investigation into the circumstances of the shooting is ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to call detectives at 410-307-2020. 

CBS Baltimore Staff
wjz-cbs-baltimore.jpg

The CBS Baltimore Staff is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSBaltimore.com.

First published on July 26, 2022 / 11:56 AM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.