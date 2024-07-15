ReNew Baltimore files lawsuit in effort to keep property tax rate cut on ballot

BALTIMORE - ReNew Baltimore, the group behind the charter amendment that would lower the city's property tax rate, has officially filed a lawsuit to keep the imitative on November's ballot.

ReNew Baltimore collected more than 23,000 signatures on a petition. At least 10,000 signatures are needed for an issue to appear on the ballot.

However, a letter from Elections Director Armstead Jones says an effort to lower Baltimore City's property tax rate through a ballot initiative violates state law.

Only elected officials can set the property tax rate, not city voters.

In a statement, ReNew Baltimore says they will fight the ruling in court and "are confident that the tens of thousands of Baltimore citizens who support a fair and competitive tax rate will ultimately prevail."

Under the Renew Baltimore amendment, the city's property tax rate would have to decrease for seven consecutive years until it is at nearly half of its current level, ultimately imposing a maximum tax rate of 1.2%.

Attorneys for Renew Baltimore cite the same case that Jones did by arguing the law does actually allow for their initiative because it is in essence a cap — in theory, the city could cut taxes below the prescribed yearly maximums.

Renew Baltimore's attorneys are asking the court to rule expeditiously; the general election, when the city's residents could be expected to vote up or down on the proposal, is Nov. 5.

Opponents of the measure rallied at a Southwest Baltimore firehouse last month and argued the measure would be disastrous to city services.

"We'd have to lay off about 400 firefighters and more than 120 EMTs," said Chris Myer, a research analyst for the Maryland Center on Economic Policy. "We'd have to close every Safe Streets Violence Prevention site. There will be no more street or alley cleaning. We'll have to cut back on school nurses and neighborhood health visits."

A report released by the city Finance Department forecast that within a decade the measure would result in an annual structural deficit of nearly $900 million, according to our media partner The Baltimore Banner.

Baltimore City has the highest tax rate in the state at more than 2.2%.

Baltimore Mayor Brandon Scott called the proposal "irresponsible," saying if the city got a guaranteed share of the state's sales tax generated in Baltimore, property taxes could be cut considerably.

Scott also said the initiative could have bankrupted the city.

"I'm going to continue to fight for a responsible, responsible reduction in property taxes in Baltimore, not what these folks want to do," Scott said.