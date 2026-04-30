Refreshingly cool through weekend, few showers Friday evening

Thursday will feature a Baltimore Orioles doubleheader. The first game Thursday, which is the makeup game, for Wednesday evening's rainout will start at 12:35 p.m. The second game will start roughly 30 to 45 minutes after the conclusion of the first game. This means game number two of the doubleheader should begin approximately around 4 p.m.

The weather for both games looks breezy and refreshingly cool with temperatures in the middle to upper 60s. You'll want to wear a spring jacket and sunglasses with bright skies and a gusty winds out of the northwest at 10 to 25 mph.

Pleasantly cool and dry weather, showers return Friday evening

Thursday's weather looks blustery, bright, and refreshingly cool. The most noticeable weather takeaways will be the cool and gusty wind out of the northwest at 10 to 25 mph. These persistent gusty winds combined with afternoon temperatures in the middle to upper 60s means you'll need a spring jacket if you're headed outside. Highs will top out in the middle to upper 60s.

Expect a blend of clouds and sunshine throughout the day. There is the slight chance of a sprinkle or light shower well north & west of Baltimore City, closer toward the PA/MD border. These showers and sprinkles will be of the hit or miss variety and last from 2 p.m. until 8 p.m.

Expect chilly and clear weather Thursday night! With a mainly clear sky, many of you will be able to see the nearly full flower moon. If you're headed out to check it out, you'll need a hefty spring jacket as overnight lows will drop into the lower 40s outside of the Baltimore Beltway to the mid to upper 40s in the City.

Friday starts sunny and chilly, but will turn milder by midday as highs climb into the lower to middle 60s. A potent, but moisture starved cold front will bring the chance of gusty showers to the region between 3 p.m. and midnight. The showers will arrive north & west of Baltimore City first with their arrival time in the City sometime after 5 p.m.

Most shower activity should exit the area before sunrise on Saturday. The only exception maybe for areas along the eastern shore where showers may linger just a bit longer.

Weekend weather is cool, but mainly dry across Maryland

Clouds will linger Saturday across the bulk of the area, but most of the rain should have exited the area. Expect a mostly cloudy sky with a few peeks of sunshine. High temperatures will climb to around 60°. Saturday is the day with lighter winds out of the northwest at 5 to 10 mph.

Sunday has a brighter personality to it. Expect partly to mostly sunny skies, but a gustier wind out of the northwest at 10 to 20 mph. Highs Sunday afternoon should reach the lower to middle 60s. This is our pick of the weekend with slightly warmer temperatures, despite the breeze, along with more in the way of sunshine.

Warmer spring temperatures early next week in Maryland



More seasonably warm spring air will return to Maryland early next week. Right now, the current storm track should keep most clouds and rain just to our northwest Monday and Tuesday.

This means we should benefit from partial sunshine and gusty, warmer southwest winds. Highs on Monday will top out in the lower 70s. Tuesday's temperatures will reach the upper 70s to lower 80s. Winds will be gusty on Tuesday out of the south and southwest at 10 to 25 mph.

The cold front responsible for the gusty winds and warmth ahead of it, will slowly sink south into our area Tuesday night into Wednesday. This looks to bring our next chance of more widespread showers and thunderstorms. All of this rain would be much needed as severe drought continues across most of central and eastern Maryland.