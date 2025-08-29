Baltimore Deputy Mayor Justin Williams appointed as city's first "Permit Czar"

Baltimore Deputy Mayor Justin Williams was appointed to serve as the city's first Director of Permitting and Development Services, Mayor Brandon Scott announced Friday.

The new "Permit Czar" role is designed to streamline the city's reformed development process outlined in the Bmore FAST (Facilitating Approvals and Streamlining Timelines) initiative.

The plan, which aims to address Baltimore's vacant housing crisis, was unveiled by the mayor in March.

Baltimore's first "Permit Czar"

As the "Permit Czar," Williams will serve as the city's coordinator for development-related approvals and processes.

He will have the authority to identify and eliminate bottlenecks to development, implement process improvements and serve as a mediator for conflicts between applicants and reviewers, according to the mayor's office.

The new role represents the first phase of reforms outlined in the Bmore FAST plan, which aims to consolidate development into a unified department.

Williams has experience in public service and private practice and has served as deputy mayor since 2022.

"This appointment represents a pivotal moment for Baltimore's development ecosystem," Williams said. "The creation of this role demonstrates the mayor's commitment to fundamental reform that will support our historic $3 billion vacant property initiative while making development processes more efficient for projects of all sizes."

Revitalizing Baltimore communities

According to the mayor's office, Williams' appointment comes as Baltimore prepares to invest "unprecedented resources" into neighborhood revitalization through a $3 billion partnership involving the city, state, Greater Baltimore Committee and Baltimoreans United in Leadership Development (BUILD).

The investment will help the city rehabilitate nearly 37,500 vacant properties over the next 15 years, while generating $5 billion in additional private investments.

Williams was involved in the drafting of the Bmore FAST plan, which outlines Baltimore's reformed development strategy, the mayor's office said.