Record heat, stormy weather likely Wednesday across Maryland

Wednesday will be the last day of intense and scorching spring heat for awhile across Maryland. Strong to severe storms will break the heat later this afternoon and evening. Much cooler and rainier weather will stick around through the holiday weekend; our greatest chance of drought relief in months.

The WJZ First Alert Weather Team continues the First Alert Weather Day Wednesday for scattered strong to severe storms, primarily from 3 p.m. until 9 p.m. Any storm could contain strong gusty winds, downpours and lightning. These storms have the potential to impact parts of the evening commute along with any evening activities. The greatest risk for strong to severe storms this afternoon and early evening will be areas along and northwest of I-95.

First Alert Weather Day: Storms impact Baltimore Wednesday

Wednesday will feature the last tough day of heat and near record challenging high temperatures. In addition to the tough heat, humidity levels will be higher Wednesday afternoon with feels like temperatures approaching 100° in some areas before cooling storms arrive.

The record high of 95 degrees could be be tied Wednesday afternoon before storms develop. This record was set back in 1962.

The WJZ First Alert Weather Team has issued a WJZ First Alert Weather Day for scattered strong to severe storms during the afternoon and evening hours. The strongest storms could produce damaging winds along with blinding downpours. Keep a closer eye on the forecast and have, at least, one way to get severe weather alerts.

The greatest risk for severe storms is from 3 p.m. until 9 p.m, especially along and north & west of I-95. A few strong to severe storms may also form south & east of I-95 later this afternoon and evening, but their coverage should be much more isolated through 9 p.m. Areas along and south and east of I-95 will see their greatest chance of heavier showers and storms late evening into the overnight hours, but the severe weather threat by this time should be much lower.

Wet and cool Memorial Day Weekend across Maryland

We'll be locked into a cooler and gloomier forecast late this week.

Periods of rain are likely Thursday and parts of Friday. While not raining the entire time, wet weather will be around for a number of hours both days. Combine the rain with a stiff east to northeast wind, temperatures will stay mainly in the 50s. The latest information suggests a few lingering showers for the Thursday morning commute, especially south and east.

A second batch of light to moderate rain will develop Thursday afternoon and evening across the area. This batch of rain won't feature any severe weather, but will have much cooler temperatures associated with it. Temperatures most of Thursday will be in the lower to middle 60s.

This setup does have the advantage of bringing some beneficial rain to the area. Rain will impact some outdoor plans. As we get closer the holiday weekend, we will be able to better pinpoint the exact timing of the wet weather. There is the potential for at least 1 to 2 inches, potentially locally more, of rain before the wet weather lets up. This would be very beneficial, considering current severe drought conditions.

Rain will become more showery Sunday into Memorial Day. This means there will likely be some dry pockets mixed in with the shower chances and the temperatures won't be quite as chilly as they try to rebound into the upper 60s to lower to middle 70s.

Stay with the WJZ First Alert Weather Team for updated timing for the stronger storms on Wednesday afternoon and the specific windows of rain and dreary weather for the upcoming holiday weekend.