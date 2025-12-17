Former Baltimore teacher given maximum 55-year sentence for sexual assault of minor

A former Baltimore City school teacher was given the maximum sentence for his child sex abuse conviction, according to the City State's Attorney's Office.

Mustafa Pitts, a former teacher at Reach! Partnership School, was sentenced on Wednesday to 55 years in prison after he was found guilty in July of two counts of sexual abuse of a minor, court officials said.

"No amount of time in prison can atone for this defendant's devastating exploitation and abuse of our children," State's Attorney Ivan Bates said in a statement. "I hope that this lengthy sentence brings some measure of justice to the survivor and their family."

Police respond to a sexual assault report

Police responded to a reported sexual assault of a minor on Feb. 3, 2024, at a home in the 100 block of W. 27th Street in Baltimore.

Officers were told by a witness that a child was the victim of sexual assault on that day between 8:30 a.m. and 10 a.m.

The minor told the investigating officer that Pitts told her to come to his room and take her clothes off before assaulting her, according to police documents. The girl reported that Pitts had been assaulting her for the past five years.