Former Baltimore teacher found guilty on child sex abuse charges, could face 55 years in prison

A former Baltimore City school teacher was found guilty on charges of sexual abuse of a minor, according to the Baltimore City State's Attorney's Office.

Mustafa Pitts, a former teacher at Reach! Partnership School, faces a sentence of up to 55 years in prison for two counts of child sex abuse. His sentencing will be on October 16.

"This case represents one of the most devastating breaches of trust imaginable, the exploitation and abuse of a child," said Baltimore City State's Attorney Ivan Bates. "My office will always seek justice and advocate for the most vulnerable victims in Baltimore. I am grateful to the jury for holding this heinous perpetrator accountable, and commend ASA Gilbert for her tireless work in securing justice for the victim and their family."

The abuse of a minor

Police said a sexual assault was reported on Feb. 3, 2024, at a home at the 100 block of W. 27th Street.

A witness told officers that Pitts had sexually assaulted an underage victim that morning between 8:30 a.m. and 10 a.m.

The victim stated to the officer that Pitts told her to come to his room and take her clothes off before assaulting her, according to police. She reported that Pitts had been assaulting her for the past five years.

Recent sexual abuse allegations by teachers

Three gym teachers in Baltimore County were recently arrested on charges of sex crimes against students.

Earlier this month, police said 28-year-old Jordan Adams, a teacher at Northwest Academy in Pikesville, is facing charges for allegedly touching students inappropriately.

Police said the alleged incidents happened at the school.

Police said 40-year-old Sean Brooks, a gym teacher at Perry Hall High School, allegedly sexually assaulted a student on school property.

According to the school, Brooks has worked at Perry Hall High School since 2017. School leaders said he is on administrative leave and is barred from Baltimore County Public Schools property.

"Ensuring a safe learning environment for our students is our top priority," Perry Hall Principal Abbey Campbell said in a letter to families.

On June 2, Baltimore County police said a middle school physical education teacher was arrested on charges of sexually abusing children.

Roger Myers, 61, allegedly abused students at Deep Creek Middle School in Essex. The school said Myers was placed on administrative leave in January.

"These charges are deeply troubling," Deep Creek Middle School principal Laura Kelly said in a letter to families. "BCPS holds its employees to a high standard of character, and this alleged behavior is abhorrent and completely unacceptable."

Myers has been employed with the Baltimore County Public Schools since 1996 and has been employed at Deep Creek Middle School since July 2024.