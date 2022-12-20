Watch CBS News
Ray Lewis says he was 'on the phone waiting' for Green Bay to draft him before selected by Ravens

By CBS Baltimore Staff

/ CBS Baltimore

BALTIMORE - On draft night in 1996, linebacker Ray Lewis didn't expect to be a Baltimore Raven.

The Hall of Famer told Peyton and Eli Manning on the Manning Cast during Monday Night Football that he was on the phone with the Green Bay Bay Packers.

The Packers were set to draft Lewis at No. 27, but Baltimore stepped in and took him 26th overall.

"I was actually on the phone with Green Bay. They showed the most interest before Baltimore," Lewis said. "They told me they were going to take me with the 27th pick if I was still sitting there.

"I was on the phone waiting for them to pick me, and then Baltimore called." 

The rest is history.

Lewis became a Pro Football Hall of Famer and one of the greatest players in NFL history.

He won two Super Bowls with the Ravens and was named to 13 Pro Bowls.

Lewis, who retired after the 2012 season following 17 seasons, amassed 2,059 tackles, 41.5 sacks, 31 interceptions, 17 forced fumbles, 20 fumble recoveries and three defensive touchdowns.

December 20, 2022

