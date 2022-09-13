Ravens wide receivers start the season on a high note

BALTIMORE - Lamar Jackson and the Baltimore Ravens offense got off to a real good start against the New York Jets.

The wide receivers certainly got it going. Although the Ravens typically run the ball, the pass game is what carried them Sunday.

Devin Duvernay had two touchdown catches for the first multiple TD game of his career.

And Lamar kept airing it out. Rashod Bateman caught a 55-yard strike for a score.

The Ravens receiving corps, and the passing game, is a constant subject of scrutiny. The group showed up well in Week 1.

"I'm happy for those guys, I'm proud of those guys," head coach John Harbaugh said Monday. "It's something that, I think that they were visualizing happening in the first game, for them to kind of break through in the first game and make those plays. It's a shot in the arm. So we've just got to keep building on it."

Following the game, Duvernay said all the receivers are confident in their abilities.

"We know what we're capable of," he said. "So we just focus on proving ourselves, not really trying to prove the critics wrong or anything like that."

After the road win against the Jets, the Ravens come home to face what appears to be a tougher foe, the Miami Dolphins.

Will the Ravens offense get a boost from the return of running back J.K. Dobbins?

