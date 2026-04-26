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Some Ravens' undrafted free agents have Maryland connections

By
Grace Grill
Grace Grill
Sports MMJ
Grace Grill is an Emmy-nominated sports reporter who joined WJZ in November 2024. She is a Pennsylvania native and graduate of York College of Pennsylvania. Grace comes to WJZ after 2.5 years in Charlotte, North Carolina where she was the host of Charlotte Sports Live, a 30-minute nightly sports show with coverage that focused on the Carolina Panthers, Charlotte Hornets and Charlotte FC.
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Grace Grill

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The Baltimore Ravens have agreed to deals with several undrafted free agents following the 2026 NFL Draft. Some of them are familiar with Maryland.

The Ravens selected 11 players in the draft, which ran from Thursday through Saturday. They grabbed offensive guard Vega Ioane from Penn State in the first round. Edge rusher Zion Young was picked in the second round, with the 45th overall selection.

The Baltimore Ravens' rookie minicamp begins on Saturday, May 2, at the training facility in Owings Mills, Maryland.

Here's a look at the Ravens' undrafted free agents:

S Lardarius Webb Jr., Wake Forest

He is the son of Ravens legend Lardarius Webb Sr., who played nine seasons in Baltimore.

DE Ethan Burke, Texas

He is the son of Zack Burke, who was a standout lacrosse player at UMBC and coached at Archbishop Spalding

WR Octavian Smith Jr., Maryland

Smith is a Burtonsville, Md., native and caught 43 passes for 529 yards for the Terps in 2025.

  • C Nick Dawkins, Penn State
  • LB Dominic DeLuca, Penn State
  • LB Reid Williford, Charlotte
  • DL Aaron Graves, Iowa
  • S Jahquez Robinson, Auburn
  • TE Tyler Pezza, Brown
  • CB Matthew McDoom, Cincinnati
  • RB Dontae McMillian, Eastern Michigan
  • OT Trevonte Sylvester, Louisville
  • OT Diego Pounds, Ole Miss
  • WR Cortez Braham, Memphis
  • DL Dion Wilson Jr., Syracuse

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