Who did the Ravens draft for 2026? See the full list of Baltimore's picks.

The Baltimore Ravens added 11 new players to the team during the 2026 NFL Draft this weekend.

The team drafted offensive lineman Olaivavega Ioane with the 14th overall pick in the first round. He mostly played guard at Penn State.

The Ravens had one pick in the first round, one in the second, one in the third, and eight more picks in rounds four through seven.

The NFL Draft began in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, with quarterback Fernando Mendoza taken for the No. 1 overall pick by the Las Vegas Raiders.

Who did the Ravens draft in Round 1?

During the second round, the Ravens drafted:

Zion Young, pick 45 overall, is a defensive end from the University of Missouri. Young is an energetic player who uses his hands well to deflect blockers, according to the team.

During the third round, the Ravens drafted:

Ja'Kobi Lane, pick 80 overall, is a wide receiver from the University of Southern California. Lane is the biggest wide receiver on the team's roster, at 6-feet, 4-inches tall and 200 pounds.

During rounds 4 through 7, the Ravens drafted:

Elijah Sarratt, pick 115 overall, is a wide receiver from Indiana University. According to the team, his nickname is "Waffle House" because he's always open.

Matthew Hibner, pick 133 overall, is a tight end from the University of Michigan. He has proven himself to be versatile as a receiver and a blocker.

Chandler Rivers, pick 162 overall, is a cornerback from Duke. He was named Duke's Rookie of the Year in 2022.

Josh Cuevas, pick 173 overall, is a tight end from the University of Alabama. The team is hoping to use him in multiple spots to address the losses of Isaiah Likely and Charlie Kolar.

Adam Randall, pick 174 overall, is a running back from Clemson University. He played as a wide receiver it Clemson.

Ryan Eckley, pick 211 overall, is a punter from Michigan State. He was the first punter drafted in this year's class.

Rayshaun Benny, pick 250 overall, is a defensive end from the University of Michigan, though the team said he is versatile and could serve as a defensive tackle.

Evan Beerntsen, pick 253 overall, is an interior offensive lineman from Northwestern University. If he makes the roster, he will be a 26-year-old rookie.