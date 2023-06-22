Ravens' training camp schedule includes 18 open practices, practice at M&T Bank Stadium

BALTIMORE - The Baltimore Ravens announced their training camp schedule, which features 18 open practices at the Under Armour Performance Center in Owings Mills.

The practice schedule includes two joint practices with the Washington Commanders on August 15-16.

Each open practice will accommodate up to 1,000 fans. The online reservation for the Under Armour Performance Center practices is on a first-come, first-served basis.

The first open training camp practice will be on Wednesday, July 26, and the final one will be on Friday, Aug. 18. There will be post-practice autograph sessions for children ages 6 to 14, food trucks, interactive children's activities, and activities for all fans.

Fans can register for practice tickets at this website beginning July 12 at 11 a.m.

In addition, the Ravens will host a free practice for fans at M&T Bank Stadium on Saturday, July 29.

The practice will also feature entertainment that includes interactive games, Baltimore's Marching Ravens, cheerleaders and mascot Poe.

For full schedule, visit the Ravens' training camp website.