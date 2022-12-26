Watch CBS News
Ravens to square off against regional rival Pittsburgh on New Year's Day

By CBS Baltimore Staff

/ CBS Baltimore

BALTIMORE -- The Ravens-Steelers game is set to kick off at M&T Bank Stadium on New Year's Day following a time-shift announcement that came in the waning hours of Christmas.

The rival teams are scheduled to square off at 8:20 p.m. EST on NBC.

The game had initially been slated to start at 1 p.m.

Regional rivals the Pittsburgh Steelers are still in the playoff race while the Ravens recently clinched a playoff spot following a loss by the Patriots.

The NFL also announced that the Rams-Chargers game has been moved to 4:25 p.m. EST on CBS.

In keeping with the nighttime kick off, the Gameday Firehouse, which supports the widows and orphans of Baltimore's firefighters, will open at 4 p.m. on New Year's Day, according to the local firefighter's union.

