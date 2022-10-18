Ravens-themed playground debuts at Owings Mills

BALTIMORE -- A new Ravens-themed playground made its debut in Baltimore County on Monday.

The playground was built in Owings Mills and paid for via a $500,000 contribution by the Baltimore Ravens, according to county officials.

The playground, located in Northwest Regional Park, is part of the NFL Play 60 Initiative. County officials say that it is the first destination playground in Owings Mills.

It features a wheelchair-accessible rubberized surface, a challenge course with obstacles, an artificial turf 40-yard dash, climbing structures, and slides that are higher than 17 feet tall, county officials said.

"We are honored to be involved with this meaningful project, knowing it will provide a safe and unique space for children and their families to enjoy," Baltimore Ravens president Sashi Brown said. "This destination playground is unlike anything in the area and we know it will offer fun and fitness for visitors from all over Baltimore County for years to come."

The playground represents the Department of Recreation and Parks and Baltimore County's dedication to reimagining the state of play in Baltimore County, according to county officials.