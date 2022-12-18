Ravens squander opportunities, miss two field goals in 13-3 loss at Browns

BALTIMORE - Early on, Justin Tucker became the Ravens' all-time leader in field goals, passing former kicker Matt Stover.

Tucker followed with two rare misses as the Ravens lost to the Cleveland Browns, 13-3, Saturday evening in snowy Cleveland.

The NFL's most efficient kicker missed a 48-yard field goal as time expired in the first half. Then, he had his 50-yard field goal blocked in the fourth quarter.

JK Dobbins after 13-3 loss at CLE (13 carries, 125 yds): "It's not a cake walk in the NFL. Any team can beat any team. They were the better team today...When we get to the playoffs, we'll address that. We'll get to the playoffs. We'll be ready." @WJZ @WJZ13sports @Jkdobbins22 pic.twitter.com/Aeyf4QQFTp — Mark Viviano (@MarkWJZ) December 18, 2022

But Tucker wasn't all to blame, as the offense struggled to generate any threat.

Quarterback Tyler Huntley, starting in place of injured Lamar Jackson, completed 17 of 30 passes for 133 yards with no touchdowns. He was sacked three times and threw one interception.

Marlon Humphrey says Justin Tucker told team "This game is on me" (missed FG & FG blocked). Humphrey says they told Tucker: "Don't ever say that again...that's the last person anyone is worried about at all." @WJZ @WJZ13sports pic.twitter.com/NF1ENbKEid — Mark Viviano (@MarkWJZ) December 18, 2022

The Ravens also gained 198 yards rushing, led by JK Dobbins' 125 yards.

Baltimore (9-5) had a chance to score first, but chose to go for it on 4th-and-1 at the Browns' 7-yard line, but was stuffed by the Browns' defense.

Marlon Humphrey after Ravens 13-3 loss at CLE: "We're like a wounded dog...but we're not phased...we're a resilient team...it doesn't feel frustrating." @WJZ @WJZ13sports pic.twitter.com/0y7DBXvB8N — Mark Viviano (@MarkWJZ) December 18, 2022

Browns' kicker Cade York and Tucker exchanged field goals in the second quarter.

Then, York gave Cleveland a 6-3 lead with a field goal with less than two minutes to go in the first quarter.

Tucker's 48-yard attempt as time expired landed wide left.

Denzel Ward intercepted Huntley's pass at the Browns' 10-yard line in the third quarter, which ultimately led to a Browns' touchdown.

Deshaun Watson, the Browns' shiny off-shiny acquisition who was suspended 11 games for violating the NFL's conduct policy, completed a 3-yard touchdown pass to Donovan Peoples-Jones with 2:10 left in the third quarter.

Demarcus Robinson fumbled the ball on the Ravens' next possession.

Tucker had his field goal blocked, and the Ravens had two failed fourth-down conversions in the final quarter.

Watson passed for 161 yards with a touchdown, and running back Nick Chubb gained 99 rushing yards.

The Ravens' defense also didn't force any turnovers.

The Ravens play Atlanta on Christmas Eve at M&T Bank Stadium.

The Browns (6-8) host New Orleans on Christmas Eve.