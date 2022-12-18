LIVE BLOG: Ravens fail to get in the end zone, lose to Browns, 13-3

BALTIMORE -- It's week 15 of the NFL 2022 Season. The Ravens are heading to Cleveland for an AFC North clash. Coming into the game, the Ravens (9-4) have won six of their past seven games.

The Ravens own the all-time series edge, 35-12, and have won five of their last six against the Browns. The Ravens will be without quarterback Lamar Jackson, which means Tyler Huntley gets the nod.

The Ravens activated second-round draft pick David Ojabo, who is set to make his NFL debut. Ojabo has been out since he tore his ACL during a drill at Michigan's Pro Day.

Ravens inactives are: QB Lamar Jackson (knee); RB Kenyan Drake; CB Pepe Williams; G Ben Cleveland; ILB Josh Bynes; TE Charlie Kolar.

The Ravens return home against Atlanta on Christmas Eve.

Tune in here for the latest and greatest plays of the game.

7:25: Browns defeat Ravens, 13-3, Saturday in Cleveland

7:17 p.m.: Ravens turn the ball over on downs. Browns take over at the Ravens' 33-yard line leading 13-3 with 3:08 remaining.

7:13 p.m.: Ravens take over the ball with 4:24 remaining after Cade York's missed field goal.

7:05 p.m.: Ravens fail to convert on fourth down. Browns take over on Ravens' 45-yard line with 9:30 remaining leading 13-3.

7:00 p.m.: Browns' Cade York misses a 38-yard field goal. Browns lead 13-3 win 10:49 remaining.

6:48 p.m.: Ravens' Justin Tucker's 50-yard field goal attempt was blocked. Browns recover in Ravens' territory.

6:42 p.m.: Browns lead Ravens, 13-3, at the end of the third quarter.

6:34: Ravens fumble and it is recovered by the Browns with 2 minutes left in the third quarter. Browns have the ball at Baltimore's 25-yard line. However, the Browns were forced to punt.

6:29 p.m.: Browns extended their lead when Deshaun Watson completed a 3-yard touchdown pass to Donovan Peoples-Jones. Browns lead the Ravens, 13-3, with 2:10 remaining in the third quarter.

6:17 p.m.: Ravens' Tyler Huntley was intercepted by Browns' Denzel Ward at the 10-yard line. Browns lead 6-3 with 8:17 to go in the third quarter.

6:10 p.m.: Ravens start with the ball in the second half, trailing the Browns 6-3.

5:54 p.m.: Justin Tucker missed a 48-yard field goal. Ravens trail Browns, 6-3, at halftime. Quarterback Tyler Huntley was 9 of 15 passing for 67 yards while JK Dobbins gained 51 rushing yards.

5:41 p.m.: Cade York's 23-yard field goal puts the Browns back on top, 6-3, with less than two minutes to go in first half.

5:33 p.m.: Justin Tucker answers with a 53-yard field goal. Ravens even score with Browns 3-3 with 5:31 remaining in second quarter. With that field goal, he passed Matt Stover for most field goals in Ravens' history with 355.

5:07 p.m.: Browns' Cade York kicks a 47-yard field goal to give Cleveland a 3-0 lead in the second quarter.

5:02 p.m.: End of first quarter, no score.

4:53 p.m. Ravens' offense stuffed on 4th-and-1 at the Browns' 7-yard line, turning the ball back over to Cleveland.

4:41 p.m.: Ravens kickoff to Browns.