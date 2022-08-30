Ravens set initial 53-man roster; Jefferson, Badie and Means among cuts

BALTIMORE -- Safety Tony Jefferson, rookie running back Tyler Badie and veteran outside linebacker Steven Means were among the players cut Tuesday as the Baltimore Ravens set their initial 53-man roster.

Also on the list: second-year outside linebacker Daelin Hayes, defensive end Brent Urban and safety Ar'Darius Washington.

Here's the full list:

Waived

RB Tyler Badie

QB Anthony Brown

NT Isaiah Mack

FB Ben Mason

LB Zakoby McClain

RB Nate McCrary

OLB Jeremiah Moon

DT Rayshad Nichols

TE Tony Poljan

WR Makai Polk

DB David Vereen

WR Binjimen Victor

DB Ar'Darius Washington

WR Raleigh Webb

LB Chuck Wiley

Waived/Injured

WR Shemar Bridges

DT Aaron Crawford

OLB Daelin Hayes

Released/Vested Veteran

S Tony Jefferson

G Kahlil McKenzie

OLB Steven Means

CB Kevon Seymour

OT David Sharpe

The Ravens could bring some of the cuts back and add other players after placing current members of the roster on injured reserve, freeing up roster spots.

Running back Kenyan Drake is reportedly going to sign. And as ESPN's Jamison Hensley notes, both outside linebacker David Ojabo and tight end Charlie Kolar had to be on the initial 53-man roster so they could later be placed on injured reserve designated to return.

Ravens cut DE Brent Urban but he will be re-signed. He's a vested vet and is not subject to waivers.



Baltimore had to keep OLB David Ojabo and TE Charlie Kolar on initial 53-man roster in order for them to be eligible for IR designated to return. — Jamison Hensley (@jamisonhensley) August 30, 2022

For now, here's what the roster looks like:

Quarterback (2)

Lamar Jackson

Tyler Huntley

Running Back (3)

J.K. Dobbins

Mike Davis

Justice Hill

Fullback (1)

Pat Ricard

Wide Receiver (5)

Rashod Bateman

Devin Duvernay

James Proche II

Tylan Wallace

Demarcus Robinson

Tight End (5)

Mark Andrews

Nick Boyle

Isaiah Likely

Josh Oliver

Charlie Kolar

Offensive Tackle (4)

Ronnie Stanley

Morgan Moses

Ja'Wuan James

Daniel Faalele

Offensive Guard (5)

Kevin Zeitler

Ben Powers

Patrick Mekari

Tyre Phillips

Ben Cleveland

Center (2)

Tyler Linderbaum

Trystan Colon

Defensive Tackle (5)

Calais Campbell

Michael Pierce

Justin Madubuike

Broderick Washington

Travis Jones

Outside Linebacker (3)

Odafe Oweh

Justin Houston

David Ojabo

Inside Linebacker (5)

Patrick Queen

Josh Bynes

Malik Harrison

Kristian Welch

Josh Ross

Cornerback (6)

Marlon Humphrey

Marcus Peters

Kyle Fuller

Brandon Stephens

Jalyn Armour-Davis

Damarion Williams

Safety (4)

Marcus Williams

Chuck Clark

Kyle Hamilton

Geno Stone

Kicker (1)

Justin Tucker

Punter (1)

Jordan Stout

Long Snapper (1)

Nick Moore

Running back Gus Edwards and outside linebacker Tyus Bowser have been placed on the physically unable to perform list, meaning they're out for at least four regular season games.

The team placed outside linebacker Vince Biegel, wide receiver Slade Bolden and outside linebacker Trent Harris on season-ending injured reserve.