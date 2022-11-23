Ravens' safety Marcus Williams returns to practice after missing past five games with wrist injury

BALTIMORE - The Ravens' defense is about to get a whole lot stronger.

That's because safety Marcus Williams was designated to return off injured reserve on Wednesday. He returned to practice, but won't play on Sunday against Jacksonville.

Williams has 21 days to get activated to play.

The big off-season signing suffered a dislocated wrist on Oct. 9 against Cincinnati, forcing him to miss five games.

Williams signed a five-year contract in March.

He has three interceptions and 33 tackles this season.

guess who’s back at practice? pic.twitter.com/ajQjtzQTUM — Baltimore Ravens (@Ravens) November 23, 2022

"He looked good – it was individual – he looked good, he moved well," Head Coach John Harbaugh said about Williams' practice. "It's his wrist. We have to get him back moving, get him back in shape, and he has a week or two or all that before he'll be ready to go, but the main thing is the wrist will heal; we just need to make sure he's in football shape."

The Ravens' defense has been playing lights out since trading for linebacker Roquan Smith two weeks ago, forcing four turnovers in the past two games.

Baltimore (7-3) plays at Jacksonville at 1 p.m. Sunday, which will be televised on WJZ.