Ravens running backs address J.K. Dobbins' no-show in training camp practices

BALTIMORE- Ravens' starting running J.K. Dobbins has yet to participate in any training camp workouts.

It's a continuation of what appears to be a protest over his desire for a new contract.

Neither he nor the Ravens have given a clear reason for Dobbins' absence.

His fellow running backs are getting all the work for now, and they addressed Dobbins situation.

"We are all excited to get J.K. back out here," running back Justice Hill said. "He is a playmaker. We talk every single day, and whenever things get ready for him, he will be right back out here. Until then, we are out here learning and having fun every single day."

"We see him every day," Gus Edwards said. "He is in there working hard. I know he is going to be ready because that's the type of guy he is."

Ravens open the preseason schedule on Saturday night at home against the Philadelphia Eagles.