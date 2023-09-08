Ravens rookie Zay Flowers to co-host WJZ's Purple Playbook

The new guy: Vibrant rookie Zay Flowers describes excitement for his NFL debut

BALTIMORE -- The Baltimore Ravens' vibrant rookie wide receiver and first-round pick Zay Flowers will co-host the sixth season of WJZ's Purple Playbook this year at Jimmy's Famous Seafood in Dundalk.

Alongside WJZ Sports Director Mark Viviano and former Ravens wide receiver Torrey Smith, Flowers will bring his insider perspective to break down team storylines during the season.

The show is recorded every other Wednesday night at 7:30 p.m. during the season at Jimmy's Famous Seafood, and everyone's invited to attend. Doors will open at 5 p.m.

The first show of the season will be recorded Wednesday, September 13. Register for the event here.

Flowers, a quick and elusive wide receiver, was selected by the Ravens with the 22nd overall pick in April's NFL Draft.

Listed at 5 feet, 10 inches, he caught 78 passes last season with Boston College for 1,077 yards and 12 touchdowns. He runs the 40-yard dash in 4.42 seconds.

Flowers is expected to bring explosiveness to a wide receiver group that includes Odell Beckham Jr., Nelson Agholor, Rashod Bateman and Devin Duvernay.