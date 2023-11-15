Ravens rookie Keaton Mitchell's football family has a tradition of beating the odds

BALTIMORE -- Ravens rookie Keaton Mitchell is following in his father's footsteps.

He is a running back out of East Carolina University who went undrafted this year before signing with the Baltimore Ravens in May.

Twenty-three years ago, his father, Anthony Mitchell, was a defensive back out of Tuskegee University. He, too, went undrafted before signing with the Ravens, hoping to get a chance to play.

Anthony Mitchell has watched his son play from Atlanta, Georgia, but this week he traveled to Baltimore to watch his son play in person.

While the Ravens warmed up to get ready to play the Cleveland Browns on Sunday, Anthony Mitchell joined WJZ Sports Director Mark Viviano and WJZ analyst Qadry Ismail, a former wide receiver, outside of the stadium.

Anthony Mitchell watched his son play pee wee football, high school football, and college football. But what he saw Keaton Mitchell do during an NFL football game—scoring a touchdown on a breathtaking 39-yard run—was a first for him.

"Being a dad, everybody looks at you like, 'You're the dad. You're going to say that,'" Anthony Mitchell said. "I think he's special. I really think he's special, and I hope he can come out here to show everybody else what I see to say that."

Keaton Mitchell said he was thrilled to see his father on game day.

"It was great to see him in the stands and him witnessing me score a touchdown for his former team," he said. "So, it was exciting."

All the excitement is the result of a father and son who both beat the odds and made it to the NFL despite not being drafted.

"And I told him, running back is out of the question at first," Anthony Mitchell said. "Your job is to get on the team and that's special teams. Everybody that comes in undrafted, they make the mistake thinking they can make the team at their position. You got to think outside the box. You got to make the team as a special team. You got to be special to make the team."

Keaton Mitchell said he heeded the advice from his father.

"My dad told me all the time, undrafted, everybody overlooked you. So, just keep that chip on your shoulder," he said. "Continue to do what you do."

Baltimore Ravens head coach John Harbaugh complimented the family legacy.

"I really think there is an advantage. He grew up with it," Harbaugh said of Keaton Mitchell. "His dad is a great dad. He comes from a great family. They've been great parents. He's been raised so well."

The Mitchell family includes Keaton Mitchell's brother, Kobi Mitchell.

Kobi Mitchell is a safety at Tuskegee University, which is his father's alma mater.

"Growing up with a brother, you're always competing, always there for each other, always being there for each other," Keaton Mitchell said. "So, most def, I push him. He pushes me. He'll be up here sooner than you think."

When it comes to football, it's all in the family. Mother Kandice Mitchell played women's pro football in Atlanta, and she has worked for USA Football in youth development.

Keaton Mitchell said the next step in his dream is to score his first touchdown on Thursday when the Baltimore Ravens square off against the Cincinnati Bengals—with his family there.