WJZ pregame, postgame analyst Qadry Ismail will be Ravens 'Legend of the Game' on Sunday

BALTIMORE - The Baltimore Ravens return to M&T Bank Stadium on Sunday where they will play the Carolina Panthers.

But before the game, the Ravens will honor former wide receiver Qadry Ismail as the Ravens Legend of the Game. Ismail is a football analyst with WJZ, covering pregame and postgame.

Ismail played with the Ravens from 1999 to 2001, and was a member of the Super Bowl XXXV championship team.

He caught for 1,105 yards and six touchdowns with Baltimore in 1999 and had 1,059 yards and seven touchdowns in 2001.

The Ravens (6-3) kickoff against the Panthers (3-7) at 1 p.m. Sunday.