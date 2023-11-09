Second-generation Raven Keaton Mitchell follows his father's footsteps into the NFL spotlight

BALTIMORE -- Anthony Mitchell watched the Ravens game from his home in Georgia on Sunday and predicted that his son, Keaton Mitchell, would break off a long run for the Ravens.

Anthony Mitchell knows the game of football well, but he knows his son even better.

Keaton Mitchell is a running back out of East Caroline University. He went undrafted this year and then signed with the Baltimore Ravens in May, hoping to get a chance to play.

Twenty-three years ago, Anthony Mitchell was a defensive back out of Tuskegee University. He, too, went undrafted before signing with the Ravens, hoping to get a chance to play.

Anthony Mitchell played all right. He played every Ravens game for three seasons and in his rookie season.

Antony Mitchell had a career highlight with a 90-yard touchdown return of a blocked field goal at a playoff game in Tennessee as the Ravens were on their way to winning the Super Bowl.

Fast forward to Keaton Mitchell's rookie moment, which happened during his seventh carry in an NFL game.

He dashed 40 yards for a touchdown and a Ravens win over Seattle. It was a dazzling debut that brought the Mitchell football family full circle.

"My dad was undrafted. He came here. He told me everything I needed to know," Keaton Mitchell said. "Just stay humble. Keep doing what you do. Keep thanking God and your time will come."

Keaton Mitchell's teammates agree: it was just a matter of time. They practiced with him and squared off against him. It was then that they saw the potential that the rookie Raven was finally able to display in a regular season game.

"That boy got speed; he got speed and he's starting to show it now," Ravens safety Geno Stone said. "He showed glimpses in the pre-season but I'm happy for him. Working to get his opportunity, he made the most of it."

Ravens wide receiver Zay Flowers shared that assessment.

"He's the fastest player on the team," Flowers said. "Once I seen him in the pre-season, he was running and I'm like, 'He's going to be nice.' It finally showed. He finally got his chance. He got off I-R. That's why I tapped him on the shoulder, like, 'Yeah, let's do it.'"

The Ravens family is an extended one, and its pride carries through its generation.

Qadry Ismail was Anthony Mitchell's Super Bowl teammate, and he was at Keaton Mitchell's break-out game and post-game press conference.

"Anthony and I were direct messaging, and I told him how proud he must be of his son, and he was disappointed that he wasn't able to be there," Ismail said. "But I was like, 'Nah bro, I'm stepping in and I'm going to record this press moment for you to be able to see your son and just share in the moment.' It felt special to me to be able to do that."

Keaton Mitchell said he was grateful to have the opportunity to show his skills.

"It was a blessing, man," Keaton Mitchell said. "Those guys keep my head up every day. They believe in me. It's like a family in that locker room. I appreciate everybody in there believing in me and trusting in me and being proud of me, of the game I had. So, I really appreciate that."