Ray Lewis speaks out on Baltimore Ravens defense, celebrates 10 years of his nonprofit

Former Baltimore Ravens linebacker Ray Lewis is celebrating 10 years of his nonprofit, Power52 Foundation.

When asked how the milestone of 10 years ranks for the two-time Super Bowl champion, defensive player of the year and hall of famer, Lewis said, "Number one. Seriously."

"You think about the impact of people's lives. Yeah, I made a lot of people love Sundays and coming out and seeing the games, but when you're able to take someone who has been through a lot of trouble, drama, you don't just change them, you change their entire family," Lewis said. "This is why you live. It's purpose-driven."

The creation of Power52 Foundation

Lewis co-founded the organization following unrest in the city after the death of Freddie Gray. Gray died in April 2015 after he was injured while in the custody of Baltimore Police. His death sparked protests across the nation.

"It's a good feeling to know that you started something based off vision, through tragedy," Lewis said. "After the unrest of Freddie Gray, and when we started this in 2015, it was a vision. We wanted to create something that gives second and third chances, and that's exactly what we did."

According to Power52 Foundation's website, the organization aims to break the cycle of poverty, unemployment and incarceration seen in many underserved communities in the U.S.

"There's a lot of things that can make you popular, but there's few things that make sure you're remembered, and these are the things you are remembered for," Lewis said. "The crowds of cheering is phenomenal, it never gets old, and winning the Super Bowl never gets old, but saving a soul. That's why God put me here, and that's what I'm built to do."

Lewis on the Ravens

During WJZ Anchor Rick Ritter's exclusive sit-down with Lewis, he also shared his thoughts on the Ravens' current standing, saying, "There's a lot of talent, but great defenses are one. They need to become one."

Lewis spent his whole 17-year career with the Ravens and is known as one of the greatest players of all time.

"It's not about the individual, and that's the risk you sometimes take when putting the team together from so many different pieces that don't know each other," Lewis added.

The Ravens currently have one win and three losses under their belt for the season after a disappointing 44-10 loss to the Houston Texans on October 5.

"In the locker room, when we were winning championships, it was so quiet and peaceful – why was that? Because we all understood that there was one goal, and that was how do we win?" Lewis recalled.

"I'm always riding with us, but if we go through this pain now, hopefully we won't feel this in the playoffs," he said.

