Ravens QB Lamar Jackson officially ruled out for Sunday's playoff game in Cincinnati

BALTIMORE - Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson has officially been ruled out of Sunday's playoff game against the Cincinnati Bengals.

Jackson missed another practice on Friday, and was declared out on the final injury report ahead of the game.

The Ravens play at the Bengals at 8:15 p.m. on Sunday.

This will be the sixth game in a row Jackson has missed because of a sprained PCL.

He posted to social media on Thursday'I can't give 100% of myself': Lamar Jackson, likely out for Ravens' playoff game, tweets update on injured knee to explain the severity of his injury, which was expected to sideline him for 4 to 6 weeks.

Jackson told fans "I can't give 100% of myself to my teammates."

"I wish I could be out there with my guys more than anything but I can't give a 100% of myself to my guys and fans I'm still hopeful we still have a chance," Jackson said.

Jackson said he suffered a PCL Grade 2 sprain, on the borderline of a Strain 3.

"I'm still in good spirits, as I continue with treatments on the road to recovery," Jackson said.

Jackson has passed for more than 2,200 yards with 17 touchdowns and seven interceptions.

Head coach John Harbaugh said he didn't know about the social media post until he was informed.

"I didn't know anything about that. I haven't paid much attention to that," Harbaugh said.

He is at the end of his rookie contract, and no extension agreement has been reached.

Backup quarterback Tyler Huntley (shoulder/wrist) is listed as questionable.