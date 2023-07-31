Ravens put on pads for first time; LB Patrick Queen not worried about contract situation

BALTIMORE - It's starting to feel like real football as camp moves to the second week.

For the first time this offseason, the players put the pads on and took a little more contact, although limited, because the Ravens don't want to risk injuries.

From contact to contract: Linebacker Patrick Queen is one of multiple players who have or have had issues with their contract status coming into this season.

The Ravens declined the option on his rookie contract making this his final season on his current deal. It's a decision that no doubt bothered Queen.

He has expressed his disappointment on social media but has cleared up his standing with the team as he moves forward into this season.

"I talked to (John Harbaugh). I talked to Eric (DeCosta). Everything is good and settled right now. I am not focused on the contract, just looking to play ball. At the end of the day, I get to play football and make my mark at what I want it to be, just going out there and having fun with my teammates and coaches and just getting to play ball."

Running back J.K. Dobbins has not practiced at all this off-season or in training and he's entering the final year of his rookie contract. He has said he wants to be a Raven for life.

WJZ's Mark Viviano spoke with Dobbins off-camera at the Ravens' stadium workout last weekend and he said he will be back soon.